MFRD Firefighters (A Shift) responded Tuesday to a dumpster fire at The Avenue on Medical Center Parkway.

Crews quickly contained and extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures and vehicles. No injuries or additional property damage were reported beyond the dumpster.

MFRD reminds residents to properly dispose of combustible materials and remain vigilant to help prevent fires in outdoor areas.

