December 14, 2023 – MFRD a responded to a carport/storage room fire behind a home in the 1700 block of Diana St. at 12:51 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.

No one was injured.

The fire destroyed the detached structure, a car and boat. Vinyl siding on the back of the home was also damaged.

A part of Diana Street was closed for a short time until fire hoses could be removed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: Murfreesboro FRD