MFRD Responds to Barn Fire on Rucker Lane

MFRD crews responded to a reported barn fire on Rucker Lane after a caller reported seeing heavy smoke in the area.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a barn, with the fire spreading into nearby grass and brush, creating additional smoke conditions. Crews quickly worked to contain the fire and protect nearby exposures.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue, Rutherford County EMS, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and Murfreesboro Police Department also responded to assist.

All agencies worked seamlessly together to bring the fire under control safely and efficiently.

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Units on scene: L11, E10, S1, R11, BC2, S2, E9, Brush 10, L6, Brush 6, Car 131, Car 139, County E60, RCEMS, RCSO, MPD, E56, RE60, HR60, Squad 52, Fire Marshal’s Office, Car 506, and E

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