MFRD responded to a fire at a homeless camp in the woods behind businesses on Robert Rose Drive/Thompson Lane area Thursday around 8 a.m.

Smoke could be seen for miles. Firefighters were able to remove a propane tank near the fire with a pole and extinguish the fire.

There was no access to the fire, so Ladder 4 crew improvised using the apparatus to get hoses over a ravine. Firefighters with Engine 7, Engine 9, Rescue 4, and Battalion Chief 2 assisted.

No one was injured.