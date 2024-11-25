MFRD Offers Cooking Safety Tips For The Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Chief Mark Mccluskey and the MFRD would like to remind everyone planning to cook or bake over the coming days and weeks that cooking safety should be their number one priority.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving and Christmas are peak days for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving and Easter, and Christmas Eve. A 2020 report also identified unattended cooking as the leading cause of cooking fires and casualties.

Watch Murfreesboro’s City TV video on Holiday Cooking Safety: Holiday Cooking Safety Video.

“The best way to have a great holiday is by having a safe one,” said McCluskey. “To keep yourself and your family safe this holiday, please be sure to be cautious when preparing food in the kitchen, never leave anything that’s cooking unattended, and keep children

and pets a safe distance away from the stove and hot food.”

To prevent seasonal cooking fires, MFRD shares the following tips from the NFPA so families can prepare holiday meals without the risk of tragedy:

Never leave cooking unattended. Always stay in the kitchen when using the stove or oven and check on dishes frequently.

Keep flammable items away from stovetops. Ensure towels, paper, and other materials are a safe distance from heat sources.

Handle small grease fires carefully. Use a lid to smother flames, turn off the burner, and let the pan cool completely before moving it.

Oven fires: Turn off the oven, leave the door closed, and have it inspected before reuse.

Child and pet safety: Maintain a three-foot safety zone around stoves and hot food.

Prevent burns: Keep children away from hot food, liquids, and sharp knives.

Secure electrical cords. Keep cords from kitchen appliances out of children’s reach.

Store matches and lighters safely. Lock them away in a high cabinet.

Keep floors clear. Avoid tripping hazards like toys, bags, and clutter while cooking.

Test smoke alarms. Replace batteries as needed to ensure they are functioning.

Deep Fryer Safety

The NFPA advises against deep fryers due to safety risks. However, if using one:

Fry outdoors on a flat surface at least 10 feet away from any structure.

Fully thaw and dry the turkey before frying to prevent dangerous flare-ups.

For more information or safety questions, contact MFRD at (615) 849-2605.

