MFRD Now Fully Staffed After Significant Pay Increase

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) proudly announces that it is now fully staffed, enhancing its ability to deliver quality and efficient fire and rescue services to the growing Murfreesboro community.

This achievement comes after the Murfreesboro City Council approved a significant pay raise for firefighters in the 2025 budget, increasing salaries approximately $6,000 to $12,000 annually. The adjustment was part of a broader initiative to support public safety emergency responders.

“We are thankful for the city council. They have been so supportive this last year. Giving us those additional raises really impacted our staffing and keeping people here,” said Nicole Miller, Assistant Chief of the Training Division.

The pay for new fire recruits increased to $56,883, certified firefighters to $58,305, firefighter AMT-B to $59,763, firefighter AEMT to $61,257 and Firefighter Paramedic to $67,616.

With Murfreesboro’s steady growth, maintaining a fully staffed fire department is essential for responding to the community’s increasing needs. In 2024, MFRD crews responded to 20,894 incidents, averaging 1,800 calls monthly.

“We always take care of the emergencies we respond to; it makes it easier when you are fully staffed,” Miller added. “You have more people on the scene of a house fire, hazardous material release, or medical call. It takes a lot of people, and you get a better product when we are fully staffed.”

MFRD operates 11 fully staffed fire stations, an administration building, a fire rescue community risk reduction division, a logistics and supply office, and the Doug Young Public Safety Training Center.

Firefighters work 24-hour shifts, enabling them to complete training, perform routine checks, and manage operations efficiently.

“For the first time in many years, we won’t have to hold a spring recruit class. This allows us to focus on our existing shifts and enhance the support we provide to our firefighters,” Miller said.

MFRD typically accepts applications for firefighter positions at least once per year, including lateral hire opportunities for experienced professionals.

Minimum qualifications include:

• Must be at least 18 years of age

• Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent

• Must possess a valid driver license

• Must pass a pre-employment physical

For more information, visit the MFRD Recruitment page at https://www.murfreesborotn.gov/973/Recruitment.

The City of Murfreesboro provides all firefighter and medical training. Recruits receive firefighter and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) training while earning pay and benefits. View this video produced by Murfreesboro City TV at https://youtu.be/Cv5I90RpMAg for additional information.

