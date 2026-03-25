MFRD Hosts Crisis Intervention Training For First Responders

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) hosted an Individual and Group Crisis Intervention class this week, bringing together first responders from multiple agencies to strengthen mental health support skills.

Participants from MFRD, Smyrna Fire Department, Smyrna Police Department, and Jackson Police Department attended the training provided by the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation (ICISF).

The class, which began on Monday and concludes today, included assisting individuals in crisis and group crisis intervention. It equipped students with practical skills and techniques to support peers coping with the effects of high-stress and traumatic incidents.

“This training is critical to ensuring our personnel have the tools to support one another through the challenges of the job,” said Training Coordinator Thomas Steele. “By focusing on peer support and mental wellness, we are strengthening our teams both personally and professionally.”

Click for More News

The training emphasized the importance of peer support and mental wellness, ensuring first responders are better prepared to care for one another both on and off the job.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email