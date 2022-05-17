MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (May 16, 2022) – A Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Hazmat team has determined nothing harmful was inside an envelope after a woman opened it and reported feeling ill on Monday, May 16.

Firefighters responded to the Northfield Commons Apartments, 2325 Willowbrook Dr., around 1:17 p.m. for a medical call. A female resident opened a package addressed to her containing gift items and then felt dizzy and complained of nausea.

The woman’s four-month-old child didn’t show any symptoms.

HazMat crews set up a decontamination station for the mother, child, and firefighters as a precaution. Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel took the woman to the hospital as a precaution.

Fire crews with Hazmat Unit 11, Ladder 8, Ladder 11, Rescue 4, Rescue 11, Battalion Chief 1 and 2, and Safety 1 and 2 assisted.

The envelope was determined to be harmless after testing.

Fire officials say the apartment is safe for the family to return.