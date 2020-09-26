Three Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters are back home after helping with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

MFRD Captain Matt Welcome, Engineer Mitchell Whittenburg, and Engineer Jim White deployed Sept. 14 as part of the Tennessee Task Force 2 (TNTF2) recovery team. TNTF2 consisted of personnel with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) Swift Water Rescue Team, NFD Urban Search and Rescue Team, NFD Medic Unit, Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Public Works, Nashville General Services, Williamson County Communications, Brentwood Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, and MFRD.

TNTF2 was deployed to Baton Rouge, Louisiana but was diverted to a base of operation in Hammond, LA, until they received an assignment.

The team was assigned to deploy to Gulf Shores, AL on Wednesday, Sept. 16, but instead headed further East to Pensacola, FL. There, they assisted with recovery efforts.

TNTF2 members headed back to Tennessee on Friday, Sept. 18.