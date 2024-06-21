MFRD Firefighters Rescue Residents From Assisted Living Tower

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters went floor to floor assisting residents out of the Westbrook Towers after a laundry room fire sent smoke billowing through the building Friday morning.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) firefighters went floor to floor assisting residents out of the Westbrook Towers after a laundry room fire sent smoke billowing through the building Friday morning.

The fire was reported at the seven-story building on N. Walnut Street at 10:27 a.m.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire was contained to the laundry room. There were no injuries.

Fire crews went throughout the building several times assisting about a third of the residents, some using wheelchairs and walkers, with getting out safely. Many others left the building when the fire alarm sounded. Some residents sheltered in place in stairways where there was no smoke.

St. Clair Senior Center opened its doors for Westbrook residents, so they didn’t have to stand outside in the heat. After the building was clear of smoke, residents and workers were able to return.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office investigators.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email