MFRD Firefighters Participate in Performing Under-Pressure Training

Firefighters from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department joined more than 80 firefighters from 36 departments across 12 states for a training conference last weekend, thanks to the generosity of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The foundation provided the conference free of charge, including tuition, lodging, and meals. Gary Sinise is well known for his role as Lieutenant Dan in Forrest Gump.

The three-day training conference was held at the Doug Young Public Safety Training Facility on January Street in Murfreesboro, Nov. 8-10.

Firefighter crews engaged in a variety of procedures, including:

· Performance Psychology for the Fire Service

· The First Five Minutes

· Vent Inter Search

· Fire Attack: The Nozzle Team

· Resident Primary Search

· Fundamentals of Thermal Imaging

The training focused on equipping firefighters with critical skills for fire ground operations and emergency medical services (EMS). This training was especially impactful for firefighters from smaller departments, which often lack access to advanced training resources.

“This training provides opportunities for folks who do not have a facility like Murfreesboro has to practice the fundamentals on being able to operate on fireground or the EMS scene to help out their citizens they are serving,” said Robert Blassetti, CEO of Performance Under Pressure.

Blassetti emphasized the long-term benefits: “The training we give is not only for them, but we also give them tangibles to take back, so it’s a force multiplier. We allow four to six people per department, and we give them all the training materials and then go back and train their folks in their departments.”

By sharing their knowledge and skills, these firefighters amplify the training’s reach, enhancing emergency response capabilities across multiple communities.

View this story on MFRD Hot Takes at https://youtu.be/IgBA5RceL7E.

