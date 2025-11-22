MFRD Firefighters Awarded Firefighter of the Year for Saving Man from Burning Home

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Firefighters Ryan St. Peter and Dillion Meyer were awarded the 2025 Firefighter of the Year Award by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County this week. Exchange Club President Melissa Wright presented the awards during a luncheon at Through the Grapevine in Murfreesboro.

The two were recognized for their heroic actions during an August house fire where they rescued an elderly man trapped inside his burning home. Crews responded to the fire on E. Burton Street, where heavy smoke and flames were pouring from a bedroom. Without hesitation, St. Peter and Meyer rushed inside, located the man, and carried him to safety.

The patient was suffering from smoke inhalation and burns. Firefighters administered a Cyanokit®, a specialized medication MFRD carries to help remove dangerous cyanide from the bloodstream—a toxic byproduct commonly produced during residential structure fires. The man was then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Captain Jeremy McCullough praised the firefighters’ bravery and decisive action, saying, “Ryan and Dillion exemplify what it means to put service above self. Their quick actions and calm under extreme pressure absolutely saved a life that day. I’m incredibly proud of both of them and grateful for their dedication to this community.”

“This recognition is well-deserved,” Fire Chief Mark McCluskey said during the luncheon. “Ryan and Dillion’s courage, professionalism, and commitment to protecting our citizens represent the very best of MFRD. We are proud to have them on our team, and this award highlights the tremendous impact their actions had during that incident.”

MFRD congratulates Firefighters St. Peter and Meyer on this outstanding achievement and thanks them for their continued service and heroism.

About the Exchange Club of Rutherford County

The Exchange Club of Rutherford County has been serving the Murfreesboro Community in Middle Tennessee since October 1979. Its goal is to promote the spirit of Exchange by sponsoring other clubs through Elementary, High School, Collegiate, and other Exchange Civic Clubs. Crime Prevention has been a significant avenue of Exchange Club service since the 1940s. Since its inception, the Exchange Club’s Crime Prevention Program has been endorsed by nearly every U.S. President and many of the nation’s leading Law Enforcement Officials. Exchange Clubs kick off their anti-crime campaigns during October, which is National Crime Prevention Month.

