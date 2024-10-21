Murfreesboro Fire Marshal Issues Burn Ban in City Limits Until Further Notice

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Fire Marshal Brian Lowe has placed a mandatory ban on burning in the City limits until further notice, effective immediately. The burn ban issued by the Fire Marshal prohibits knowingly starting an open-air fire. The ban is due to drought conditions and a lack of rain in the forecast. The specific conditions that trigger a burn ban can vary depending on the region and its environmental factors, but common reasons include:

• Dry Conditions: Extended periods of low precipitation or drought can lead to dry vegetation, making it more susceptible to ignition and rapid fire spread.

• High Winds: Strong winds can quickly spread fires, making it challenging to control and contain them. Even a small, controlled burn can escalate into a larger, more dangerous fire under windy conditions.

• Low Humidity: Dry air with low humidity levels can contribute to the desiccation of vegetation, making it more susceptible to ignition.

• Wildfire Threat: If there is an elevated risk of wildfires in the area, authorities may impose burn bans as a preventive measure to reduce the likelihood of accidental fires that could escalate into major wildfires.

• Air Quality Concerns: Burning certain materials can release pollutants into the air, affecting air quality. During periods of poor air quality, burn bans may be enacted to protect public health.

“The burn ban will not be lifted until we receive a significant amount of rain,” Lowe said. “Current conditions are not safe for burning. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and will announce the end of the ban when conditions improve.”

What does a burn ban restrict? Included but not limited to:

• Burning leaves and or brush

• Ditch banks

• Construction debris

• Field, grassland

• Gardens

• Wooded areas

• Campfires, outdoor cooking fires

• Burn barrels

• Fire pits

The burn ban will remain in effect until environmental conditions improve and the risk of out-of-control burning has reduced.

