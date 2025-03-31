MFRD Expands HazMat Response Team with 18 New Certified Technicians

Over the last two weeks, eighteen of Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department members attended a HazMat Technician Course provided by and instructed by the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF).

This ten-day course is designed for Firefighters who respond to hazardous materials emergencies and weapons of mass destruction.

The course combined class work where the students learned about chemical compounds and their hazards to the public, and hands-on where they learned how to mitigate leaks and spills of hazardous chemicals.

Prior to this class, MFRD had 83 Hazardous Materials Technicians, these students bring that number to 101 HazMat Technicians throughout the Department. Fire Station 11 is one of the three Special Operations Stations, its specialty is HazMat response where 30 Hazardous Material Technicians are constantly assigned for immediate response to both HazMat and weapons of mass destruction responses.

