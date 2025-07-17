MFRD Deploys High-tech Drone Fleet To Enhance Emergency Response

When firefighters respond to emergencies, every second counts. Now, thanks to a powerful new addition to its emergency response toolkit, the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) has eyes in the sky to help locate victims faster, assess danger zones, and make informed decisions in real-time.

MFRD has officially launched a fleet of state-of-the-art drones that are “Blue List” compliant and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense. These drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras, thermal imaging, gas detection sensors, and advanced mapping capabilities.

“These drones are game-changers for us,” said Captain Matt Young, who leads MFRD’s drone program. “They give us a bird’s-eye view of what’s happening on the ground, which is incredibly valuable in situations where visibility is poor or the scene is too dangerous to access right away.”

Each drone features:

• A thermal imaging camera for detecting heat signatures through smoke or at night

• A zoom lens and wide-angle camera for detailed visuals

• Live mapping with GIS overlay to pinpoint specific addresses or impact zones

• Real-time video sharing with first responders in the field via secure links or QR codes

“Whether we’re looking for a missing child, an elderly person with dementia, or tracking a suspect in a wooded area, we can

share the drone feed directly to responders’ phones. They see what we see, in real-time,” Young said.

These drones aren’t just useful in rescue or law enforcement situations—they also play a critical role in disaster response and recovery.

“If a tornado hits and takes out an entire neighborhood, we can use our drones to overlay damage with GIS data and identify exact addresses that were impacted,” said Young. “That helps us prioritize our response and better coordinate with emergency management teams.”

The department currently has 20 trained drone pilots and has strategically stationed drones at key fire stations across the

city. This setup enables MFRD to launch a drone anywhere in Murfreesboro in under 12 minutes.

“We’ve invested a lot in training, equipment, and FAA certification, because we know how much this can improve safety and efficiency,” Young said. “At the end of the day, this technology helps us save lives and protect property.”

The addition of the drone fleet underscores MFRD’s ongoing commitment to innovation and public safety. With cutting-edge

tools and a highly trained team, Murfreesboro firefighters are better equipped than ever to respond to emergencies of all

types.

