Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crews were dispatched to an apartment fire located at 118 E. Kingwood Drive Sunday morning at approximately 7:30am. Fire and smoke was showing from building B at Kingwood Apartments.

All occupants that reside in the building were displaced. Red Cross was called to the scene and along with apartment management working to get the residents placed in other apartments. No injuries were reported.

MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene conducting a routine investigation.