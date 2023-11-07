MFRD Assistant Chief Jeff Wright Retires After 22 Years of service

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Assistant Chief of Medical Services Jeff Wright has retired after nearly 22 years of dedicated service to the department.

“It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside some of the best,” Wright said. “I’ve made some lifelong friend that I’m forever grateful for.”

A retirement gather was held for Wright on Friday, Nov. 3 at MFRD Administration Building.

Wright joined MFRD as a Firefighter/Paramedic in February 2002. Throughout his time with the department, he led the first ever in-house Emergency Medical Responder Training program for MFRD personnel. The training program was necessary for MFRD to begin responding to medical emergencies and rendering patient care. In his nearly 22-year career at MFRD, Wright was promoted to Driver in 2006, Training Coordinator in 2015, and Assistant Chief in 2019. He was named Firefighter of the Year in 2003 and 2017 by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County, formerly known as the Noon Exchange Club.

“Wright’s contributions in developing our emergency medical responder training program have been invaluable to our department,” said Fire Chief Mark McCluskey. “I wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Wright currently serves as the Assistant Chief of the Smithville Fire Department (SFD). Over his 37-year career in the fire service, he has also held the ranks of Lieutenant, Captain, and Training Officer. He began his career in 1986 as a volunteer with the SFD. Wright also provided emergency medical care in Smithville for more than 18 years while working for DeKalb Emergency Medical Services (EMS). He assisted the DeKalb EMS Director with personnel management and served as a Shift Supervisor and the QAI Coordinator. He also worked with the Wilson County Emergency Management for four years, where he served as an Engineer, EMT-IV, and Paramedic.

The Smithville native, graduated from DeKalb County High School in 1983. He completed the Emergency Medical Technician program at Tennessee Tech in 1990 and graduated from the Paramedic program in 1993.

Wright, and his wife Nicole, have three daughters, Stephanee, Jenna, and Lydia. They also have four grandchildren, Haylee, Baylee, Aubrey, and Gunner.