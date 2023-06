A Nashville police officer was injured during a shooting on June 1, 2023, according to WSMV.

It happened at 560 Donelson Pike on Thursday afternoon.

The officer’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic is currently block while authorities lead an investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-40 West at Stewarts Ferry Pike in Nashville is CLOSED due to a police investigation. Please find an alternate route. #nashvilletraffic — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) June 1, 2023

