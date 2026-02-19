Metro Nashville Airport Authority Approves License Agreement with The Boring Company

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) has signed a license agreement with The Boring Company (TBC) to facilitate development of “The Music City Loop”—a zero-emission, high-speed underground transit system that will make travel to and from Nashville International Airport®, also known as BNA®, fast and efficient for passengers and help accommodate the airport’s record growth.

The innovative all-electric transit system will feature a fleet of TBC owned and operated vehicles that connect BNA passengers to key transit points while alleviating surface-level roadway congestion and providing a comfortable and simple option for travelers to and from the airport. The system will meet or exceed the stringent National Fire Protection Association fire and life safety standards.

“Our growth at BNA continues to outpace all projections, and ease of access to the airport is crucial for every passenger we serve,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of MNAA. “The Airport Authority’s focus is on bringing innovation, technology and enhanced service to ensure we stay ahead of regional growth. This new service gives our passengers another excellent option for reaching BNA in a timely manner. We are delighted to make way for the Music City Loop with The Boring Company.”

Low-Risk, High-Yield Infrastructure Strategy

Under the terms of the recommended agreement, MNAA secures a long-term financial benefit without the capital risk typically associated with major infrastructure expansions. Key fiscal highlights include:

· Zero Capital Investment: All costs related to design, construction, operations and maintenance are fully funded by The Boring Company.

· Significant Revenue Generation: The 50-year agreement is projected to generate approximately $34 million in license fee revenue and a conservatively estimated $309 million in pick-up and drop-off fees.

· Expense Reimbursement: TBC will reimburse the Authority for incurred legal, engineering and administrative costs related to the project.

· Furthers MNAA’s Sustainability Commitment: The ‘Music City Loop’ is an all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground transit system.

Innovating, Scaling for the Future

As BNA prepares for a projected increase to 40 million annual passengers at Terminal I—and looks toward a future Terminal II supporting 70 million passengers—the subsurface system serves as a relief valve for airport roadways, providing efficient transit options between Downtown Nashville and the airport while removing millions of vehicles per year from roadways. The project integrates into BNA’s long-term master plan without adding operational expenses.

“At BNA, we were the first airport to embrace ride-share, and we see this tunnel system as a further step in transit innovation for our passengers and the broader Middle Tennessee community,” continued Kreulen. “This partnership reflects thoughtful planning, collaboration and our commitment to fiscal responsibility. By diversifying our transportation options to and from the airport and securing new revenue streams needed to fund future MNAA debt without burdening taxpayers, our goal is to ensure BNA remains competitive, accessible and financially strong for decades to come.”

