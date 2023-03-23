Metro Detectives Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide in Antioch

Metro Nashville Police are currently investigating a possible murder-suicide that took place in the Peppertree Forest neighborhood of Antioch.
According to a Metro Police tweet, a 42-year-old male is believed to have shot and killed his 37-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself. The incident is being treated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, and detectives are working to gather more information about what happened.
Detectives are investigating an apparent domestic-related murder-suicide that occurred a short time ago inside this home in the Peppertree Forest subdivision in Antioch. It appears a 42-year-old man fatally shot his 37-year-old wife before fatally shooting himself. pic.twitter.com/t2z4yQQTcC
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 23, 2023