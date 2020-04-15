Smyrna Town Council is grateful for its residents’ adherence to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Orders, as well as best practices communicated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Town of Smyrna continues to serve its citizens with modified operational procedures. On March 13, the Town announced closure of its Parks and Recreation facilities, Event Center, and Golf Course in order to emphasize the necessity of social distancing and discouraging gatherings of ten (10) or more people within the same immediate areas. Understanding the difficulties some of our utility customers may experience financially, on March 17, the Town announced that our Water, Sewer and Gas providers will not terminate service or apply late fees for the duration of the Governor’s State of Emergency. Effective March 20, Town Hall was closed to the public and operational modifications were made to continue to serve citizens. These closures, modifications, and protocols remain in effect.

“The Town Council is united in our support and service to this community,” explained Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “It is important that our citizens know how grateful we are for the sacrifices they are making to adhere to Governor Lee’s Executive Order Number 27. Smyrna is a vibrant, resilient community and we will emerge from this even stronger than before.”

For more information regarding the Town of Smyrna's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including community resources, modified processes and closures, please visit the Town's website, Facebook, Twitter, or Channel 3:

