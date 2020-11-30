Memorial plans have been set to honor the life and service of a La Vergne K9 who was shot and killed in the line of duty. The Sjaak Celebration of Service Memorial will take place December 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Lifepoint Church located at 506 Legacy Drive, Smyrna.

The service is open to anyone who wishes to attend, however, seating is limited due to COVID-19 measures in place at the church. Anyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask. Due to the number of K9s expected to attend the memorial no civilian pets will be allowed on the property.

Sjaak is being recognized with full honors.

Sjaak passed away after being shot three times inside a patrol vehicle during a shootout between police and a suspect on November 18. The TBI is the investigating agency and all updates regarding the investigation will be released by the agency.

Click here for a Livestream of the Sjaak Celebration of Service Memorial