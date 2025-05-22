Memorial Day Weekend Activities for the Whole Family 2025

Here are activities to check out this weekend for the whole family.
1Renaissance Festival
Friday- Monday, May 24-26, 2025, 10 am – 6 pm
2135 New Castle Road, Arrington
Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas, and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen.
2Ryman Auditorium Community Day
Sunday, May 25, 2025, 9 am – 4 pm
116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
Join in at the Ryman for a day of FREE tours, family-friendly events, food and drinks, and live music from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 25. Grab your Tennessee I.D. and take advantage of the opportunity to see star-studded artifacts from artists like Elvis Presley, Taylor Swift, and Dolly Parton.
3Nashville Shores
Friday- Sunday, May 24-26, 2025, 10 am – 6 pm
4001 Bell Road, Hermitage
Nashville Shores, Nashville’s biggest waterpark, begins daily operations for its 26th season on Thursday, May 23. The waterpark, located on the shores of Percy Priest Lake, has plans for a season filled with beloved happenings and exciting new events.
Find tickets here.
4Musicians Corner
Friday- Sunday, May 23-25, 2025, noon-8 pm
Centennial Park, 2500 West End Avenue, Nashville
The free concert series takes place all weekend long at Centennial Park. Bring a blanket and hang out on the lawn. Food trucks will also be on hand at the event. See the full lineup here.
5Full Moon Pickin’ Party
Friday, May 23, 2025, 5:30 pm
Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville
The Full Moon Pickin’ Party bluegrass music series has been a beloved Nashville tradition for nearly 30 years, bringing the community together for bluegrass under the stars in Percy Warner Park. With events running May-September, you can enjoy live bluegrass, local food trucks, cold brews, and more, all summer long!
Find tickets here.
6Play Playground Nashville
Opens at noon all weekend
128 2nd Avenue N, Nashville
The new location is going ALL-IN on fun with 20 different larger-than-life games, including interactive puzzles and hilarious physical challenges — all designed to spark movement, laughter and genuine social connection. The best part? The location prides itself on no screens or digital devices required, offering a refreshing escape for teens, families and adults seeking something unexpected.
Learn more here.
7Bobby Hotel Pickleball
Friday, May 23-36, 2025, 5 pm
Bobby Hotel, 230 4th Avenue N, Nashville
Rooftop Lounge Dinkville Pickleball! This summer, the Bobby Hotel is bringing everyone’s favorite new sport to new heights with a custom Bobby Nashville pickleball court on the rooftop, backyard-inspired bites and pickleball-themed craft cocktails!
8Nashville Sounds
Friday -Sunday, May 23-26, 2025 6:35 pm
First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville
Catch a Nashville Sounds game this weekend. Sounds will play Scranton this weekend.
Find tickets here.
9Memorial Day 5K Dash
Monday, May 26, 2025, 7:30 am
Adventure Science Center, 800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville
Run or walk the most historic 5k in Nashville with the 25th annual Memorial Day Dash! Hosted by the Nashville City Cemetery Association and the Metro Historical Commission, the course features some of the most historic places and scenic views in the city. Beginning at the Adventure Science Center, the course runs through Fort Negley Historic Park.
Register here.
10Memorial Day Service in Franklin
Monday, May 26, 2025, 10 am
Five Points, Franklin
The annual Memorial Day service is held each year outside the Williamson County Archives & Museum each year, the program will last 45 minutes.
11Memorial Day Celebration Spring Hill
Friday, May 23, 2025, 10 am.
Spring Hill Community Center, 563 Maury Hill Street, Spring Hill
Join the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Spring Hill Parks and Recreation for a special ceremony honoring our fallen heroes. The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Spring Hill Community Senior Center.
12Hendersonville Hometown Jam
Monday, May 26, 2025, 3 pm
Veterans Park, 140 Scotch Street, Hendersonville
Join the Memorial Day celebration with performances from The Issacs, Brothers and The French Family Band.
Find free tickets here.
13Field of Honor Mount Juliet
Friday- Sunday, May 22-26, 2025
22 East Division Street, Mount Juliet
For the 13th year the United States flags will fly in a solemn formation during May of 2025 creating an awe-inspiring panorama. This stirring display of 350 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all Veterans and flag loving American’s. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
14Stones River National Park Memorial Day
Saturday, May 24, 2025, 10 am
Stones River National Cemetery, 3501 Old Nashville Highway, Murfreesboro
On Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 10 AM, scouting and other youth groups are invited to place flags on more than 7,000 headstones in Stones River National Cemetery. Volunteers and groups should register at https://forms.office.com/g/gwdSr7NWfY.
On Sunday, May 25, at 1:30 PM, there will be a Memorial Day ceremony at the national cemetery rostrum. While parking will be available near the park visitor center, we recommend that guests bring their own seating and shade provisions, as limited seating will be provided.
15Henry Horton Wagon Decorating
Saturday, May 24, 2025, noon- 2 pm
Henry Horton State Park, 4209 Nashville Highway, Chapel Hill
Join us outside the Campstore in the Henry Horton State Park Campground, between Noon and 2 pm to help us decorate the Horton Hayride wagon for its Memorial Day ride. All of the craft materials will be provided. Kids may also have the opportunity to decorate any bikes that they would like to ride through the campground with on Memorial Day.
See other activities at the park here.
16Cheatham County Memorial Park
Monday, May 26, 2025, 11 am
The Cheatham County Veterans Memorial Park will host the 2025 Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m. In case of rain, the Ceremony will be moved to the Pavilion at River Bluff Park. Lunch will be served afterward.
17Nearest Green Distillery
Saturday, May 24, 2025, 9 am – 7 pm
3125 US 231 N, Shelbyville
Nearest Green Distillery is bringing the community together to HONOR, celebrate, and kick off summer in style with its 3rd Annual Honor Day celebration on Saturday, May 24th. There will be vendors, food trucks, and fireworks at the end of the day.
Find more information here.
