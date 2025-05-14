Memorial Day Entertaining Made Easy: Celebrate with the Perfect Setup!

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and is the perfect time to gather with friends, fire up the grill, and make new memories. Whether you’re planning a full-blown backyard bash or keeping it low-key, the proper home setup helps everything run smoother.

At DT McCall & Sons, we make getting ready for the long weekend easy with reliable appliances and outdoor cooking gear that bring the celebration together.

Grill Like a Pro: Upgrade Your Outdoor Cooking Game

A solid grill setup is the heart of any Memorial Day cookout. Whether you’re flipping burgers or smoking ribs, investing in a high-quality grill or griddle can completely transform your hosting experience.

Pellet grills like the Louisiana Grills Founders Legacy 1200 bring wood-fired flavor and precision temperature control to every meal, perfect for anyone who takes their barbecue seriously. Want the freedom to cook anything from breakfast to dinner? The 4-Burner Ultimate Lift-Off Griddle offers a spacious, flat-top surface that delivers even heat across everything from pancakes to pulled pork.

With features that make grilling easier, these grills take the guesswork out of outdoor cooking and let you enjoy the day. Plus, when you buy from us, you’re backed by a team that services what we sell.

Make Indoor Prep and Cleanup a Breeze

While the grill might be center stage, your indoor appliances help make the magic happen. From prepping food to cleaning up after the party, DT McCall & Sons has what you need to stay ahead of the curve.

Explore a wide range of refrigerators, freezers, cooktops, and dishwashers designed to handle the demands of holiday hosting. Whether you’re keeping sides chilled or clearing dishes post-cookout, reliable appliances help make your Memorial Day more enjoyable and stress-free.

Need help getting it all home? We offer free delivery and recycling within 125 miles of Carthage, so you can skip the logistics and focus on the fun.

Throw a Celebration You’ll Enjoy

A great Memorial Day party doesn’t require a backyard overhaul. A few thoughtful upgrades and smart planning can make all the difference:

Create a drink station with easy access from inside and out

Prep sides and desserts ahead of time to focus on the grill

Use coolers or serving trays to minimize back-and-forth trips

Queue up your favorite playlist to set the mood

With the right setup and the peace of mind that comes from working with a local team that supports their customers, hosting a memorable gathering is easy.

Celebrate with Confidence

For over 100 years, DT McCall & Sons has been helping Middle Tennessee families create comfortable, functional spaces. And we’re here to help you get party-ready this Memorial Day.

From powerful pellet grills to dependable kitchen appliances, we carry quality name-brand products backed by the kind of local service you just can’t find at a chain. We offer free delivery and recycling within 125 miles of Carthage, special financing options, and a commitment to servicing what we sell, so you can shop confidently and get back to what matters.

Stop by one of our convenient Tennessee locations or browse online to get everything you need for your Memorial Day celebration, and start summer off right.

