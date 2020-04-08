Mellow Mushroom in Murfreesboro, located at 2955 S Rutherford Boulevard, has permanently closed its doors.

A message was placed on social media stating, “Dear Friends and Family, It’s been a pleasure serving you for 14 years, and we are sad to permanently close our doors.”

All information regarding the Murfreesboro location has been removed from social media. The location has also been removed from the Mellow Mushroom website.

We reached out to corporate regarding the sudden closure of the restaurant but have yet to receive a reply.

There are three other locations of Mellow Mushroom in the middle Tennessee area: 317 Main Street in Franklin, 212 21st Avenue in Nashville and 423 Broadway in Nashville.

For the latest updates, follow Mellow Mushroom on Facebook.