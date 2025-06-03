Megan Moroney Takes Over L27 Rooftop with ‘The Emo Cowgirl’ Pop-Up Experience

Just like the Country stars who’ve taken over Broadway, Megan Moroney is getting a bar of her own—only higher! Starting June 6, L27 Rooftop Lounge at The Westin Nashville will transform into The Emo Cowgirl, an immersive rooftop pop-up experience curated by Moroney herself.

This summer, guests will be transported into Moroney’s world the moment they step off the elevator, beginning in Megan’s Closet, a retail space featuring exclusive merch and limited-edition boots from her collaboration with Lane Boots.

The full venue transformation is rooted in Moroney’s chart-topping discography, with nods to fan-favorite songs and lyrics woven throughout the design, menu and more. Larger-than-life décor and custom details create a space that feels straight out of Moroney’s album themes.

Signature cocktails channel her music and personality, including:

· Spicy Meg: A jalapeño-infused Cazadores margarita with lime and agave, inspired by her go-to drink.

· Am I Okay?: A citrusy blend of Bacardi, lemon and blueberry, nodding to the artist’s critically acclaimed sophomore album.

· TN Orange: A smooth pour of Angel’s Envy with honey and orange, lending a playful take on the hit that started it all.

A food menu of elevated comfort favorites, including riffs on Moroney’s late-night cravings and road trip staples, rounds out the experience with highlights such as:

· Girl Dinner: Traditional Caesar salad with grilled chicken, served with a side of fries.

· Buttermilk Bourbon Fried Chicken Sandwich: Bourbon-brined chicken thigh, green tomato chow-chow slaw, pickled red onions, hot honey and pimento aioli on a sweet potato bun.

· Sweet Tea Glazed Beignets: Topped with sweet tea lemon icing and powdered sugar.

The Emo Cowgirl marks the first artist-led takeover at L27 Rooftop Lounge, building on the venue’s history of Country music programming in a bold and immersive new format. The pop-up will run through August 31, inviting guests to experience an atmosphere inspired by Moroney’s bold lyrics, sparkling style and Southern charm.

Reservations are encouraged. For pop-up hours or to book your table, head to theemocowgirl.com.

