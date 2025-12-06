Megan Moroney Announces Tour Stop at Bridgestone Arena

Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney announces her forthcoming THE CLOUD 9 TOUR — a 2026 international headline run launching on May 29 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH, and stopping at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on August 21st. All tickets for THE CLOUD 9 TOUR go on sale Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m. local time at meganmoroney.com.

Moroney unveiled her plans for THE CLOUD 9 TOUR less than two months after wrapping up her history-making AM I OKAY? TOUR — a SOLD-OUT run that broke attendance records at multiple venues across the U.S. Named for her globally anticipated third studio album (due out February 20).

Kicking off a bold new chapter for Moroney, Cloud 9 will follow the GOLD-certified Am I Okay? — an era-defining, lavishly acclaimed album that emerged as 2024’s third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist and served up colossal hits like its 2X PLATINUM title track (her second No. 1 at Country radio) and PLATINUM-certified “No Caller ID.” One of the most buzzed-about tours of 2025, Moroney’s coast-to-coast run in support of her sophomore LP featured her debut performances at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Earlier this fall, Moroney immortalized the blockbuster tour with her first-ever live album, the 24-song Am I Okay? Tour (Live).

