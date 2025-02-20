Megan Moroney Announced Her Collaboration with Lane Boots

Megan Moroney is thrilled to announce her exclusive collaboration with Lane Boots — a limited-edition product line including her own head-turning spin on the classic matte white Smokeshow boot, as well as two stainless-steel boot charms. Over a year in the making, Lane Boots x Megan Moroney is set to launch just in time for the MULTI-PLATINUM superstar’s upcoming AM I OKAY? TOUR — a major North American headline run kicking off on March 20 in Montreal stopping at The Pinnacle in Nashville on April 9th and 10th.

As she dives into another action-packed year, Moroney is also gearing up to receive the Rulebreaker Award at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event, taking place on March 29 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. With this year’s honorees also including Gracie Abrams, JENNIE, Erykah Badu, and more, the event celebrates the “incredible women who continue to drive innovation, inspire change, and reshape the future of music,” according to Dana Droppo, Billboard’s chief brand officer.

A fashion-forward company known for their high-quality and incredibly comfortable styles, Lane Boots worked closely with Moroney to create a cowgirl boot that fully honors her unique aesthetic. To that end, the Megan Moroney x Lane Boots Matte White Smokeshow reimagines the Emo Cowgirl’s favorite Lane boot through the lens of her lavishly acclaimed sophomore album Am I Okay? — a 2024 release that marked the year’s third-biggest Billboard 200 debut from a female Country artist, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, and landed on best-of-the-year lists from many of music’s biggest publications.

Referring to the boot as a “love letter to Megan’s signature style,” Lane Boots adorned the Smokeshow with a number of gorgeously designed details: intricate embroidery, scalloped edges, a functional side zipper, and —most importantly — a heart-shaped heel pin and blue boot bottom imprinted with her name. Meanwhile, the Lane Boots x Megan Moroney boot charms include a heart engraved with “Am I Okay?” and a guitar dusted in blue glitter.

With shipping beginning in March, Lane Boots x Megan Moroney are guaranteed to deliver in time for her first stop on the AM I OKAY? TOUR. With dates currently scheduled through mid-October, Moroney will perform for some of her most massive crowds yet all throughout the tour, taking the stage at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City (on March 26 and 27), Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

