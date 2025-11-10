Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $900 Million

11/8/2025 – There’s seemingly no stopping the Mega Millions® momentum, as the jackpot continues its march towards the $1 billion mark! After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 16, 21, 23, 48 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 5 – the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, November 11, is a whopping $900 million ($415.3 million cash)!

It’s the eighth largest jackpot since the game began in 2002, and only the third time the jackpot has reached this level since the current game record of $1.602 billion was won in Florida on August 8, 2023. A $1.128 billion prize was won in New Jersey on March 26, 2024, and $1.269 billion was awarded in California on December 27, 2024. The jackpot has been growing since it was last won in Virginia on June 27.

In the November 7 drawing, there were 688,058 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationwide winnings of more than $13.8 million. Sixteen tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: 10 at 2X for $20,000 (three in Florida and one each in Connecticut, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Washington and Wisconsin), three at 3X for $30,000 (California, Ohio and South Carolina), two at 5X for $50,000 (Indiana and Pennsylvania), and one at 10X for $100,000 (Georgia). Find complete drawing results here.

Due to California’s pari-mutuel rules, all prizes in that state will vary from the standard values.

A hallmark of the game change last April was the significant enhancement of all lower-tier prizes. During this 38-drawing run to date there have been almost $288 million in prizes awarded across nearly 12.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels. They include 17 second-tier prizes: Eight with the 2X multiplier (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia), seven with the 3X multiplier (two in California and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and New York), and one each at 4X and 5X (both in California).

There have also been 272 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000. These third-tier prizes were won in 40 different jurisdictions across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Before the June 27 Virginia jackpot win at $348 million, other jackpots awarded this year were in Ohio ($112 million on April 18), Illinois ($349 million on March 25), and Arizona ($112 million on January 17).

About Mega Millions

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced seven jackpot wins exceeding $1 billion each – all in different states. South Carolina was the first in 2018, followed by Michigan in 2021, Illinois in 2022, Maine and Florida in 2023, and New Jersey and California in 2024. The Florida prize on August 8, 2023, is the game’s current record jackpot at $1.602 billion.

See the complete Mega Millions jackpot history.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier, multiplying the base prize levels by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia. The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

The Top Mega Millions Jackpots:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.269 billion 12/27/2024 1-CA $1.128 billion 3/26/2024 1-NJ $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $900 million (est) 11/11/2025 ? $810 million 9/10/2024 1-TX $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

