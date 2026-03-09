Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $533 Million for Tuesday’s Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has blown past the half-billion dollar mark after the 27th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner. The next estimated jackpot stands at $533 million, with a cash option valued at approximately $244.2 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET.

Most Recent Winning Numbers

The most recent Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday, March 6, 2026. The winning numbers drawn were 8, 19, 26, 38, and 42, with a Mega Ball of 24. The jackpot for that drawing was $496 million. No one matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize, and there were no million-dollar winners in the drawing. This marks the 27th consecutive rollover without a jackpot winner.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Each ticket includes a built-in multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at participating lottery retailers in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Current Jackpot at a Glance

Estimated Jackpot: $533 Million Cash Option: $244.2 Million Next Drawing: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

