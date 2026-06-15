Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $430 Million for Tuesday’s Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $430 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, with a cash option of $191.2 million, after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 11 p.m. ET. More Tennessee Lottery Results!

Winning Numbers From Friday, June 12

The winning numbers drawn Friday, June 12, 2026, were 9, 17, 24, 39, and 51, with a Mega Ball of 3. No ticket matched all six numbers, sending the jackpot rolling forward to Tuesday’s drawing.

How to Play Mega Millions

Players choose five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 24 for the gold Mega Ball. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at authorized retailers in most states, with some states also offering online ticket sales. Players can select their own numbers or opt for a Quick Pick, which generates numbers at random. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday night.

Mega Millions at a Glance

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot: $430 million (annuity) / $191.2 million (cash option)

Next drawing: Tuesday, June 16 at 11 p.m. ET

Ticket price: $5

Odds of winning the jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

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