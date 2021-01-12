For the first time since October 2018, the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million, and strong sales have now pushed the jackpot for Tuesday, January 12, to an estimated $625 million, or $458.8 million cash. At that level, it’s the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game, which began in 2002.

Mega Millions first passed the $600 million threshold on March 30, 2012, when a $656 million prize was split between winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland. At the time, it was a world record for a lotto jackpot game. On December 17, 2013, winners in California and Georgia shared a $648 million jackpot. And on October 23, 2018, an incredible $1.537 billion prize was won in South Carolina – the world’s largest lotto jackpot ever awarded on a single ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in Wisconsin on September 15. It was won five times in 2020, with two states getting their first-ever jackpot win in the game: Arizona, which took the largest prize of the year at $414 million on June 9, and Wisconsin, where a lucky winner won $120 million on September 15. Two 2020 jackpots were won in New Jersey: $202 million on February 11 and $123 million on July 24. And on July 31, a California winner took home a $22 million prize.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date: