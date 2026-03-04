Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $496 Million for Friday’s Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot is on the verge of crossing the half-billion dollar mark after another drawing without a grand prize winner. The next estimated jackpot stands at $496 million, with a cash option valued at approximately $232.6 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET.

The most recent Mega Millions drawing took place on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The winning numbers drawn were 7, 21, 53, 54, and 62, with a Mega Ball of 16. The jackpot for that drawing was $473 million. No one matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize, and there were no million-dollar winners in the drawing. This marks the 26th consecutive rollover without a jackpot winner.

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Each ticket includes a built-in multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at participating lottery retailers in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Estimated Jackpot: $496 Million Cash Option: $232.6 Million Next Drawing: Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

