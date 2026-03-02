Mega Millions Jackpot Now at $473 Million for March 3rd Drawing

March 2, 2026 – The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on half a billion dollars after the 25th consecutive drawing without a grand prize winner. The next estimated jackpot stands at $473 million, with a cash option valued at approximately $221.8 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 11 p.m. ET.

Most Recent Winning Numbers

The most recent Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday, February 27, 2026. The winning numbers drawn were 11, 18, 39, 43, and 67, with a Mega Ball of 23. The jackpot for that drawing was $458 million. No one matched all six numbers to claim the grand prize, though there were 299,604 winning tickets across all prize tiers. This marks the 25th consecutive rollover without a jackpot winner.

How to Play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24. Each ticket includes a built-in multiplier ranging from 2X to 10X, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at participating lottery retailers in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Current Jackpot at a Glance

Estimated Jackpot: $473 Million Cash Option: $221.8 Million Next Drawing: Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET Odds of Winning the Jackpot: 1 in 290,472,336

