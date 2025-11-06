Mega Millions Jackpot Leaps to $843 Million

The excitement is growing along with the jackpot size – the Mega Millions® jackpot is now the eighth largest in the history of the game! An estimated $843 million ($391.7 million cash) is up for grabs in the next drawing on Friday, November 7, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 11, 14, 17, 50 and 57, plus the gold Mega Ball 6.

Friday’s drawing will be the 38th drawing since the jackpot was last won in Virginia on June 27. It’s the longest streak without a jackpot winner since the game began in 2002; the previous record of 37 drawings was set January 22, 2021, when a $1.050 billion jackpot was won in Michigan. Jackpot wins are always unpredictable random events; jackpots can be won in consecutive drawings or roll for weeks or months on end.

While the jackpot remains elusive, the number of winners – and total prizes won – continues to grow. Through this jackpot run to date, there have been almost 11.7 million winning tickets at all levels, with total prizes exceeding $274 million thanks to significant enhancements in the lower-tier prizes after the game changed last April. They include 17 second-tier prizes: Eight with the 2X multiplier (Arizona, California, Connecticut, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia), seven with the 3X multiplier (two in California and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and New York), and one each at 4X and 5X (both in California).

There have also been 256 third-tier winning tickets so far in this run, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000. These third-tier prizes were won in 40 different jurisdictions across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

In the November 4 drawing alone, there were 606,046 winning tickets across all prize tiers, for total nationwide winnings of more than $12.2 million. Twelve tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: five at 2X for $20,000 (two in Texas and one each in Colorado, New Jersey and Wyoming), two at 3X for $30,000 (Michigan and Virginia), and five at 4X for $40,000 (Arkansas, California, Florida, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania). Find complete drawing results here.

The Top Mega Millions Jackpots:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.602 billion 8/8/2023 1-FL $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.348 billion 1/13/2023 1-ME $1.337 billion 7/29/2022 1-IL $1.269 billion 12/27/2024 1-CA $1.128 billion 3/26/2024 1-NJ $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $843 million (est) 11/7/2025 ? $810 million 9/10/2024 1-TX $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD

