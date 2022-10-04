Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $380 Million for October 4th Drawing

RELEASE DATE: 10/1/2022 – The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 16, 26, 37, 40 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 6 – so the big prize rolls to an estimated $380 million ($198.4 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, October 4.

There were still plenty of winners on the last day of September – a total of 738,193 winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for the September 30 drawing. Twenty-two tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Four of those are worth $40,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 4X Friday night. The other 18 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won on July 29, there have been more than 10.3 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 18 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 12 states across the country: Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The five Mega Millions jackpots won to date this year showcase how the game can be won anytime, anywhere. A whopping $1.337 billion was won in Illinois on July 29, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. That came long after a $20 million win in Tennessee on April 15. Three other jackpots were won earlier in the year: $426 million in California on January 28, $128 million in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.