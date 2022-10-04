Tuesday, October 4, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentMega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $380 Million for October 4th Drawing
EntertainmentFeaturedLocal Living

Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $380 Million for October 4th Drawing

Source Staff
By Source Staff
0
0

RELEASE DATE: 10/1/2022 – The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 16, 26, 37, 40 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 6 – so the big prize rolls to an estimated $380 million ($198.4 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, October 4.

There were still plenty of winners on the last day of September – a total of 738,193 winning tickets at all prize levels were sold for the September 30 drawing. Twenty-two tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Four of those are worth $40,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 4X Friday night. The other 18 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won on July 29, there have been more than 10.3 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 18 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 12 states across the country: Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The five Mega Millions jackpots won to date this year showcase how the game can be won anytime, anywhere. A whopping $1.337 billion was won in Illinois on July 29, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. That came long after a $20 million win in Tennessee on April 15. Three other jackpots were won earlier in the year: $426 million in California on January 28, $128 million in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

Previous articleCountry Legend Loretta Lynn Has Died
Source Staff
Source Staff
This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.