The ninth-largest prize in Mega Millions® history will be up for grabs next Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 3, 18, 41, 44 and 68, plus the gold Mega Ball 3. Tuesday’s estimated jackpot is $468 million ($316.2 million cash); it’s just the second time in the past two years the prize has reached this level.

As the jackpot rolls, there are more winners at all other prize levels – a total of 1,230,932 winning tickets were sold for the May 14 drawing. One sold in California matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize. For matching four white balls plus the Mega Ball, 23 tickets won $10,000 each; two of those are actually worth $20,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier, an extra $1 purchase available in most states. Friday night’s Megaplier was 2X.

Since the jackpot was last won on February 16, there have been more than 16.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 26 worth $1 million or more.

Two Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2021. Most recently, $96 million was won by a New York couple on February 16. On January 22, a whopping $1.05 billion prize went to a group of players in Michigan. That was the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game, surpassed only by the massive $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date: