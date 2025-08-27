Meet Indy500 Winner Alex Palou at DHL in Nashville

Indy500 Winner and 4X INDYCAR champion Alex Palou will be at DHL Express’ new ServicePoint store in Nashville, TN, ahead of the final race of the season. The No. 10 DHL Honda Driver will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. There will also be a raffle, where fans have the chance to enter to win official #DHLTeamCGR prizes.

As the Nashville area continues to experience rapid growth, the new DHL retail store, which opened in July 2025, provides customers with convenient access to DHL’s world-class shipping services.

The family-friendly outdoor event is free and open to the public. In addition to Alex Palou, the meet and greet will also be attended by local leaders, including Nemer Abohasen, VP & General Manager, Southeast USA.

The event takes place on Friday, August 29th, at 6900 Lenox Village, Nashville, from 1 pm until 2 pm, with autographs with Alex beginning at 2 pm and lasting until 3 pm.

MORE EVENTS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email