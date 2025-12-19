Meet Dan + Shay at Nashville Cafe La La Land on Saturday

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
26
photo from Dan =

The country duo, Dan + Shay, will be at La La Land on Saturday, December 20th, from noon until 4 pm.

Guests will be able to enjoy a limited-time drink, created exclusively with Dan + Shay. The first 300 guests who donate an unwrapped toy will have the opportunity to meet the country duo, with Santa on site for photos.

Dan + Shay released a holiday tune this year titled “Long Live Christmas,” and fans can expect a new album to drop in 2026.

La Land is located at 2212 12th Avenue S, Nashville.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

