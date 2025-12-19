Meet Dan + Shay at Nashville Cafe La La Land on Saturday

The country duo, Dan + Shay, will be at La La Land on Saturday, December 20th, from noon until 4 pm.

Guests will be able to enjoy a limited-time drink, created exclusively with Dan + Shay. The first 300 guests who donate an unwrapped toy will have the opportunity to meet the country duo, with Santa on site for photos.

Dan + Shay released a holiday tune this year titled “Long Live Christmas,” and fans can expect a new album to drop in 2026.

La Land is located at 2212 12th Avenue S, Nashville.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email