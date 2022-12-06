Median Home Prices in Middle Tennessee Continue to Rise

Sales prices in Middle Tennessee continue to rise according to the latest property sales data.

“Regardless of concerns over a market collapse we see little evidence of that happening. While sellers may be accepting offers lower than their original asking price their values are continuing to rise. Home ownership continues to be the greatest investment for families in order to create generational wealth,” says Rob Mitchellm Assessor of Property for Rutherford County.

Demand for housing continues to be a challenge for Middle Tennessee as supply struggles to keep up with demand. The choices between renting or buying is the choice families are now faced with making.

MEDIAN SOLD HOME PRICES MIDDLE TENNESSEE CHANGES NOVEMBER 2021-2022

COUNTY 2021 2022 % CHANGE

BEDFORD COUNTY $245K $300K 22.5%

CANNON COUNTY $265K $300K 13.2%

ROBERTSON COUNTY $324K $370.5K 14.3%

CHEATHAM COUNTY $310K $375.7K 21.2K

RUTHERFORD COUNTY $335.2K $404.4K 20.7%

SUMNER COUNTY $359.5K $439.6K 22.2%

DAVIDSON COUNTY $379.4K $449.9K 20.0%

WILSON COUNTY $412K $454.5K 10.3%

WILLIAMSON COUNTY $653K $800K 21.6%

DICKSON COUNTY $289K $342.7K 18.6%

MAURY COUNTY $339K $420K 24%

*ROCKETHOMES.COM