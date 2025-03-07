Measles Outbreak in the US: What Tennessee Residents Need to Know

A recent outbreak of measles has been reported in the United States, with confirmed cases reported in several states, including Texas, New Mexico and, more recently, Kentucky.

Maury Regional Health would like to make residents aware of the symptoms, treatment and preventative measures you can take for measles.

“While we have not yet seen confirmed cases of measles in Tennessee, it is essential that we remain proactive and informed,” said Maury Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Christina Lannom, DO. “Making sure that your vaccinations are up to date is the most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones. We encourage residents to stay vigilant, learn the symptoms and reach out to their health care providers promptly if they suspect exposure.”

Measles (Rubeola) is an acute, highly contagious viral disease that spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can remain active in the air or on a surface for up to two hours. Common complications include diarrhea, ear infections, pneumonia, brain swelling and in severe cases, death.

Anyone — regardless of age — may get the disease. Those most at risk are unvaccinated individuals, young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms typically appear seven to 18 days after exposure. These symptoms include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Small white spots (Koplik’s spots) inside the mouth

A red, blotchy rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body

These symptoms can last from one to two weeks. An infected person can spread measles from up to four days before the rash starts and up to four days after the rash appears.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles. Care focuses on relieving symptoms, such as fever and itching, with medications like acetaminophen (Tylenol) and cold compresses.

Vaccination is the most effective prevention method. The measles, mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and provides lasting immunity. Vaccines are often available at local pediatric clinics, health departments and pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of vaccines.

If you or someone in your household are experiencing symptoms, it’s encouraged that you contact your health care provider before visiting to prevent spreading the virus. Stay isolated and avoid public spaces and limit contact with others until cleared by a health care professional. Call 911 or go to an Emergency Room if you or someone in your household has a fever higher than 101.4 degrees Fahrenheit, trouble breathing, a severe headache or confusion and clumsiness.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email