MCS Teachers Receive Gifted Endorsement

Twenty-seven teachers from Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) received their Tennessee Employment Standard for Gifted Teaching on March 7 after completing the Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and MCS Gifted Academy. Since its inception in 2015, 167 teachers have graduated from the academy.

The Gifted Academy, sponsored by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation, MTSU and MCS, aims to expand gifted education programs by equipping teachers with tools to identify and engage gifted students. The program presents teachers with advanced training to assist in planning higher level thinking activities and detailed tasks for gifted learners.

The 2019-20 Gifted Academy Cohort Graduates are: Hollie Berry, Olivia Outland, Allison Cole, Olivia Cowan, Jennifer Defere, Mary Dobbs, Neely James Embree, Kristen Goodman, Alison Harris, Elizabether Hurst, Carla Vandygriff Jackson, Donna Karrh, Jacqueline Keller, Devontae Kelley, Kasey Landreth, Erin Nunley, Sarah Primm, Kayla Richards, Kelsey Rone, Bailey Rose, Taylor Sams, Dana Stem, Kirstyn Tackett, Brittney Tate, Robyn Clifford Trowbridge, and Stephanie West.

The Academy allows classroom teachers to participate in professional development to learn additional approaches of delivering instruction to address the unique needs of advanced students. Additionally, MCS has four Gifted Specialists working in the schools with teachers and parents to assure that gifted and talented students are connecting to thought-provoking learning experiences.

Murfreesboro City Schools is a district of thirteen schools committed to the academic and personal success of each child.