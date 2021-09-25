Growth scores for Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) show level 5 growth in all four categories according to the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) and achieved the advancing district designation.

MCS students claimed a year of successful growth, by achieving the highest level, level 5, in literacy, numeracy, and composite scores.

TVAAS, works in conjunction with TNReady, to measure student growth year over year. In calculating a TVAAS score, a student’s performance is compared relative to the performance of his or her peers who have performed similarly on past assessments. TVAAS scores are for MCS students in 5th and 6th grade.

“I am especially proud of the administrators and teachers who facilitated the success of our children in a year like we have never experienced in the past,” says Dr. Trey Duke, director of Murfreesboro City Schools. “These scores show the herculean efforts of both students and teachers during a year filled with quarantines and distance learning.

Additionally, TNReady data shows that MCS outperformed the state in 12 of 15 achievement areas. MCS also saw Level 5 scores in 4 out of 5 categories of value-added subgroups. Additionally, decreases in literacy and numeracy were less than the decreases seen by the state in 4 of 5 areas.

“I am delighted with the TVAAS scores,” says Duke. “We know instruction was impacted over the past year due to quarantines and the pandemic, yet our students achieved many successes. We want to celebrate these successes while we continue working on raising our proficiency levels in literacy and math.”

MCS continues to focus on the needs of the whole child by reinforcing partnerships with mental health alliances, mentoring and tutoring programs and community partnerships.

Murfreesboro City Schools is a proud school district boasting thirteen schools and educating over 9,400 students. For additional information, visit our website www.cityschools.net.