Murfreesboro City Schools is proud to announce the 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year. Teachers from each school are nominated for the prestigious education award given by the Tennessee Department of Education.

Twenty-six teachers were chosen by their peers for the honor based on their commitment to teaching excellence both in and outside of the classroom. These teachers were recognized for their outstanding abilities and their willingness to devote their professional lives to enrich the lives of students.

School Level Teachers of the Year are:

Overall Creek – Melissa Horn, Lauren Moore

Cason Lane Academy – Rachel Matthews, Jacqueline Keller

Scales – Kimberly Christopher, Tony Hartman

Mitchell-Neilson School – Lara Clementi, Brice Reed

Black Fox – Becky Smith, Dionne McCullough

John Pittard – Craig Nelius, Carla Calvin

Hobgood – Kelsey Rone, Abbey Thomas

Bradley Academy – Alli Nivison, Taylor Witsaman

Discovery School – Tiara Vance, Meredith Gilliland

Salem – Emily Cone, Natalie Adcock

Reeves-Rogers – Shae Miga, Sandra Daniel

Northfield – Nell Simpson, Sarah Easterly

Erma-Siegel – Rachel Pepper, Mark Hale

Two educators were selected as System-level honorees and will represent MCS at the regional level. The 2020-21 MCS System-level Teacher of the Year recipients are: Mark Hale from Erma-Siegel Elementary and Tiara Vance from Discovery.

The Tennessee Teacher of the Year program is designed to promote recognition, respect and appreciation for teachers, to stimulate interest in teaching as a career, and to encourage public involvement in education.