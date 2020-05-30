MCS Announces Northfield Administrators

Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS), is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark Gonyea and Mrs. M’Lisa Bryant Miffleton as principal and assistant principal of Northfield Elementary respectively. These appointments come following the retirement of the current leadership team of Dr. Gene Loyd and Mrs. Julia Williams.

Gonyea and Bryant most recently served as administrators with Rutherford County Schools. Gonyea has over twenty-five years of experience in education and Miffleton joins the team with over 20 years of experience.

“I am honored to be named the new principal at Northfield Elementary,” says Gonyea. “Northfield is a school with strong traditions, an enthusiastic faculty, and a rich history in Murfreesboro.”

Gonyea holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Literacy from Middle Tennessee State University, and Education Specialist and Doctorate of Education degrees from Carson Newman University. He is a member of the 2019 Governor’s Academy for School Leaders Cohort.

“As an administrator, my goal is to inspire faculty and staff to do their jobs with the highest levels of excellence and enthusiasm. This journey is one of constant learning and a realization that mistakes will be made, and things may not always go as planned. However, if the primary lens is on what’s best for students, we will not falter,” says Gonyea.

Gonyea believes that all students can learn at high levels given the proper supports and motivation. “As educators, it is our job to meet the needs of the students where they are and take them to where they have never been. Education is more than imparting knowledge to students, it is igniting a passion in them to desire life-long learning,” says Gonyea.

Miffleton joins MCS with a wealth of classroom and administrative experience. Miffleton holds her Master’s and Educational Specialists degrees from Middle Tennessee State University. She received her Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Martin Methodist College.

“I believe in building strong relationships while encouraging others to focus on their passions and strengths,” says Miffleton. “I look forward to continuing the strong collaborations that are part of the Northfield experience and working with students, staff, parents and the community.”

These leaders will join the existing leadership team of Murfreesboro City Schools as the district moves forward in creating an environment of success for each of our 9,200 school children. Murfreesboro City Schools is an exemplary district of thirteen schools committed to the academic and personal success of each child.