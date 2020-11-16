Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, all students at the school will move to distance learning through Nov. 24. Again, all students at McFadden will move to distance learning through Nov. 24. , says James Evans, Rutherford County Schools Communications Director.

Please note, with the Thanksgiving Holiday and the previously announced distance-learning flex day on Nov. 30, this means McFadden will reopen to in-person students on Tuesday. Dec. 1.

However, distance-learning will continue during this time except for the Thanksgiving Break.

The school is experiencing an increased number of staff members who are on a COVID-related quarantine. By closing the building, it will allow most of those staff members to complete their quarantines and return to work in-person.

The school will also be thoroughly cleaned while closed.

We know this is an inconvenience for some parents but we have no other options because of the circumstances.

The school’s administration will follow-up with you about logistics concerning distance learning. Please bear with them as they roll out additional information.