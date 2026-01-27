McDonald’s Launches Hot Honey Sauce Menu Items

McDonald’s is heating up the Valentine’s Day season with the introduction of Hot Honey Sauce, a limited-edition condiment that combines sweet honey with spicy heat and a subtle vinegar note. The sauce launches January 27, 2026, at participating McDonald’s restaurants across the United States, bringing a new flavor profile to the fast-food chain’s menu lineup.

Hot Honey Sauce Available All Day Across Menu Categories

The new Hot Honey Sauce debuts as both a menu ingredient and a standalone dipping sauce, integrated into five distinct menu items spanning breakfast, lunch, and dinner dayparts. McDonald’s designed the sauce to complement both morning offerings and all-day entrées, providing customers with multiple ways to experience the sweet-and-spicy flavor combination throughout the day.

Hot Honey Breakfast Option Features Sausage and Egg

The Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit marks McDonald’s first breakfast application of the new sauce. This morning sandwich features a pork sausage patty with folded egg on a biscuit, drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce and delivering 17 grams of protein. The breakfast item provides customers with an alternative to traditional McDonald’s morning sauces and condiments.

McCrispy Sandwiches Receive Hot Honey Treatment

McDonald’s applies the Hot Honey Sauce to two versions of its McCrispy chicken sandwich. The Bacon Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich includes the signature McCrispy filet topped with Hot Honey Sauce, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, crispy jalapeños, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayo on a toasted potato roll, containing 34 grams of protein. The standard Hot Honey McCrispy Sandwich features the same McCrispy filet with Hot Honey Sauce, crispy jalapeños, shredded lettuce, and creamy mayo, offering 26 grams of protein.

Hot Honey Snack Wrap Returns to McDonald’s Menu

The Hot Honey Snack Wrap brings back the Snack Wrap format with a contemporary flavor twist. This portable option features a crispy McCrispy strip topped with shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and Hot Honey Sauce wrapped in a tortilla, providing 17 grams of protein. The Snack Wrap format addresses customer demand for handheld, on-the-go menu items.

Standalone Hot Honey Sauce Available as Dipping Option

Beyond the featured menu items, McDonald’s offers Hot Honey Sauce in a separate dip cup for customers who want to add the condiment to existing menu favorites. The standalone sauce option allows customization of McNuggets, fries, and other McDonald’s menu items with the sweet-and-spicy flavor profile.

Limited-Time Availability Tied to Valentine’s Season

McDonald’s positions the Hot Honey Sauce launch as a Valentine’s Day seasonal offering, with availability beginning January 27, 2026, at participating locations nationwide. The company has not announced an end date for the promotion, designating the items as limited-time offerings subject to availability at individual restaurant locations.

Source: McDonald’s

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email