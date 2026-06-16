McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie Returns June 23 for a Limited Time

McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie is returning to participating restaurants nationwide on June 23 for a limited time, bringing back one of the chain’s most beloved menu items just in time for America’s 250th birthday celebration. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the McDonald’s Apple Pie

The Fried Apple Pie features a signature filling made with 100% American-grown apples wrapped in a golden, flaky fried crust. Available all day at participating locations, the returning menu item will be on sale starting June 23 while supplies last. Customers can order in-restaurant or through the McDonald’s App.

The Origins of the McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie

The Fried Apple Pie traces its roots to the 1960s, when East Tennessee Owner/Operator Litton Cochran created a fried apple hand pie from a family recipe. The item became a local fan favorite before eventually making its way onto the McDonald’s menu as a national classic.

Eric Cochran, McDonald’s Owner/Operator and grandson of the original creator, credited his grandparents with the recipe’s development. “When Ray Kroc was trying to come up with a dessert for McDonald’s, my Grandad, Litton Cochran, suggested a Fried Apple Pie as a classic that people would love. My Grandmom, Jo Cochran, spent months perfecting the recipe.”

McDonald’s Largest Fried Apple Pie on Route 66

To mark the return, McDonald’s is installing a 35-foot Fried Apple Pie roadside installation just outside Chicago along Route 66 at 920 N Broadway St., Joliet, IL 60435. The oversized monument invites fans to stop for a photo and pick up a souvenir map before continuing down America’s most iconic highway.

Kickoff Event and Display Dates

The McDonald’s Largest Fried Apple Pie installation is open for a limited window tied to the July 4th holiday:

Kickoff Event, June 23: The debut runs from 3:30–6:00 p.m. CT in Chicagoland, with live music, Coca-Cola, and complimentary Arch Cards.

June 23 through July 4: The installation remains on display through America’s 250th birthday.

Source: McDonald’s

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email