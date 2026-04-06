McDonald’s Expands McValue Menu With Under $3 Options and $4 Breakfast Deal

McDonald’s is expanding its McValue Menu on April 21, giving customers more ways to save at participating restaurants nationwide. Building on the menu’s 2025 debut, the updated lineup introduces a new Under $3 Menu and a $4 Breakfast Meal Deal, joining the existing lunch and dinner Meal Deals.

What Is the New McDonald’s Under $3 Menu?

The Under $3 Menu offers at least 10 items available throughout the day, covering breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Customers can mix and match options at a consistent everyday low price. Breakfast selections under $3 include:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

Medium McCafé Premium Roast Coffee

For lunch and dinner, the Under $3 options include:

McChicken

McDouble

4-Piece Chicken McNuggets

Small Fries

Medium Soft Drink

Throughout the year, McDonald’s will highlight select Under $3 items at an even lower price for limited-time national promotions. The first two featured deals are the Sausage McMuffin for $1.50 and the McDouble for $2.50.

What Is the New McDonald’s $4 Breakfast Meal Deal?

McDonald’s is bringing its Meal Deal format to breakfast for the first time. For $4, customers can choose either a Sausage McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit, paired with Hash Browns and a small McCafé Premium Roast Coffee.

What Lunch and Dinner Meal Deals Are Available on the McValue Menu?

Lunch and dinner Meal Deals remain part of the updated McValue Menu. Customers can choose a McChicken Meal Deal for $5 or a McDouble Meal Deal for $6, with each including 4-Piece McNuggets, small Fries, and a small Soft Drink.

Where Can Customers Find the Updated McDonald’s McValue Menu?

The expanded McValue Menu launches April 21 at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. Customers can explore the full menu and find their nearest location at McDonalds.com or through the McDonald’s app.

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Source: Restaurant News

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