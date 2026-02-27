McDonald’s Celebrates National Egg McMuffin Day with $1 Egg McMuffins

National Egg McMuffin Day is back for 2026, and McDonald’s is celebrating with one of its best breakfast deals of the year. On Monday, March 2, fans can score the classic Egg McMuffin or the Sausage McMuffin with Egg for just $1 through the McDonald’s App.

How to Get the $1 Egg McMuffin Deal on March 2

The National Egg McMuffin Day deal is available exclusively through the McDonald’s App on Monday, March 2, 2026. Customers can choose between the original Egg McMuffin or the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, each priced at just $1 for the day. The offer is app-only, so fans will need to download the McDonald’s App or open their existing account to redeem the deal at participating locations.

What Makes the Egg McMuffin a Breakfast Icon

The Egg McMuffin has been a cornerstone of the McDonald’s breakfast menu for more than 55 years. A California franchisee invented the sandwich back in 1971, revolutionizing breakfast on-the-go and changing the way Americans thought about morning meals. The sandwich features a freshly cracked egg made from 100% U.S. sourced cage-free eggs, layered with Canadian bacon and melted American cheese on a toasted and buttered English muffin.

About McDonald’s Breakfast Menu

McDonald’s has been serving breakfast to millions of customers since the early 1970s, with the Egg McMuffin leading the charge as its signature morning item. The chain continues to innovate its breakfast lineup while keeping fan favorites like the Egg McMuffin on the menu year-round. For the full breakfast menu and to download the McDonald’s App for the latest deals, visit mcdonalds.com.

*Offer valid 3/2/2026 at participating McDonald’s. Exclusively available through the McDonald’s App.

Source: McDonald’s

